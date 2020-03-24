State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) recently reminded constituents of state resources available to all Ohioans confronting the new realities the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic has created in communities across the state.
“State employees are working around the clock to assist Ohioans in getting the resources and help they need,” Peterson said. “I am thankful for the leadership of Governor DeWine and his commitment to keeping Ohioans safe and healthy.”
Senator Peterson continues to work daily with Governor DeWine and his administration on all measures implemented in order to mitigate the coronavirus impact on Ohio’s families, schools, businesses and communities. His office is available to all constituents of the 17th Senate District in need of help communicating with state agencies or accessing state resources, and to listen to constituents’ concerns and questions. He and his staff can be reached by phone at 614-466-8156 or by emailing Peterson@OhioSenate.gov
These resources are summarized below:
For the latest updates on COVID-19 from the DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, as well as prevention information and resources, visit www.Coronavirus.Ohio.gov or call the Department of Health’s hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Follow on social media @OHdeptofhealth and @GovMikeDeWine
For UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS for affected workers, visit http://jfs.ohio.gov/coronavirus
• Ohioans can apply for unemployment online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at unemployment.ohio.gov . It’s also possible to file by phone at (1-877-644-6562) or TTY at (888) 642-8203, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Employers with questions should email UCTech@jfs.ohio.gov. More details available here: http://jfs.ohio.gov/RELEASES/pdf/031620-ODJFS-Provides-COVID-Number.stm
For SMALL BUSINESSES seeking relief, any small businesses and non-profits impacted by the ongoing public health crisis are encouraged to contact Ohio’s Development Services Agency at BusinessHelp@development.ohio.gov
• Small businesses and nonprofits in Ohio struggling because of the coronavirus crisis are now eligible for long-term, low interest federal loans of up to $2 million each through the U.S Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. For more information visit, https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance
• The Small Business Administration Disaster Relief has a three-step process for funding/loan assistance. For additional help call (800) 659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov
• For information on one-time liquor buy backs for restaurants and bars, visit https://www.ohlq.com or call (877) 812-0013.
For Ohioans struggling with MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTION concerns, the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services is providing regular updates and resources at https://mha.ohio.gov/Health-Professionals/About-Mental-Health-and-Addiction-Treatment/Emergency-Preparedness/Coronavirus
For K-12 SCHOOLS, educators, students and families, the Ohio Department of Education is providing regular updates at http://education.ohio.gov/Topics/Student-Supports/Coronavirus
For new information on EMERGENCY CHILDCARE resources, last week’s press release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services can be found at http://jfs.ohio.gov/RELEASES/pdf/031720-ODJFS-Implements-Emergency-Child-Care-Measures-during-COVID-19-Pandemic.stm with additional resources at http://emanuals.jfs.ohio.gov/ChildCare/ChildCareManual/CCMPL/CCMPL-137.stm.
For the latest information about the postponement of Ohio’s PRIMARY ELECTION, visit https://www.ohiosos.gov/coronafacts/
• The Ohio Senate is working collaboratively with the Governor and the Secretary of State in the coming days on any legislation necessary to deal with this unique and challenging set of circumstances.
DAILY UPDATES from the Governor: Senator Peterson also encouraged constituents to follow Governor DeWine’s and Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s daily 2 p.m. press conferences for the latest COVID-19 updates and resources. Those press conferences are available live on Ohio’s public radio and television stations, as well as on OhioChannel.org
Many of Ohio’s newspapers are also offering paywall-free COVID-19 coverage on their websites.
This list of resources will continue to be updated at www.OhioSenate.gov/Peterson
