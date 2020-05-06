Western Governors University (WGU Ohio) is kicking off National Nurses Week, May 6-12, with a new Nurses Appreciation Scholarship, which offers up to $2,500 in tuition aid for Ohioans who are interested in pursuing an in-demand career in healthcare.
“Nurses and other healthcare professionals have always been among our nation’s hardest-working heroes, but that’s never been more apparent than today in the COVID-19 pandemic when they are caring for the sickest and most vulnerable among us,” said K.L. Allen, state director for WGU Ohio. “To show our appreciation for these heroes, we are offering this new scholarship to inspire more Ohioans to pursue careers in healthcare.”
A fully online, nonprofit university, WGU Ohio is offering Nurses Appreciation Scholarships to new students wishing to pursue a Bachelor of Science or Master of Science degree in nursing through the university’s programs, which are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. These scholarships are also available to students pursing a bachelor’s or master’s degree from WGU in specialties that include health care management, health information management and more.
Applications for the Nurses Appreciation Scholarship program can be submitted online at www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/nurses-appreciation now through June 30.
Each Nurses Appreciation Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 and applied at $625 per six-month term for up to four terms. New students are invited to apply for these scholarships through June 30. To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be officially admitted to Western Governors University, complete the scholarship application and be interviewed by a WGU Ohio scholarship counselor. Scholarships will be awarded based on factors including academic record, financial need, readiness for online study and current competency
More than 3,500 Ohioans are currently enrolled in WGU Ohio, with 881 students studying in healthcare degree programs.
Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, WGU’s competency-based education allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students complete their programs by studying on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered subject matter. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction. While WGU’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.
Terms start on the first day of every month so students can begin their studies at any time.
More information about WGU Ohio is available at www.wgu.edu/ohio.html or by calling 866-903-0108.
