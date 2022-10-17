COLUMBUS, Ohio – With some of the most diverse career opportunities in state government, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is inviting college students to apply for the next round of summer internships. Students throughout the state can apply for a 2023 internship through December 9.
“Young people bring fresh ideas and new perspectives to each and every division at ODNR,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Several of our staff began their career at the agency as interns and we hope to educate and inspire even more students in this next class to join our team and contribute to the ultimate goal of protecting and preserving our natural resources.”
ODNR expects to hire 60 interns covering a variety of fields including biology, communications, engineering, forestry, geology, law enforcement, recreation, water quality, wildlife, and more. Those selected will join a passionate team of employees and apply knowledge learned in the classroom to real-world scenarios. Interns will have the opportunity to further develop sought-after skills through specialized professional development trainings.
Eligible applicants must be enrolled as a part-time or full-time student at an accredited college, university, or community college which offers or leads to an associate, bachelor, or graduate degree, and be in good academic standing. To learn more about ODNR’s Summer Internship Program and read testimonials from previous interns click here.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
