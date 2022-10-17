ODNR intern with owl

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With some of the most diverse career opportunities in state government, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is inviting college students to apply for the next round of summer internships. Students throughout the state can apply for a 2023 internship through December 9.

“Young people bring fresh ideas and new perspectives to each and every division at ODNR,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Several of our staff began their career at the agency as interns and we hope to educate and inspire even more students in this next class to join our team and contribute to the ultimate goal of protecting and preserving our natural resources.”

