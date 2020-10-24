Individuals and families feeling the stress and anxiety of the pandemic will now be able to find resources for mental health and substance use disorder.
The Paint Valley Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board has been awarded the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program (CCP) Grant. The Regular Services Program (RSP) under FEMA's CCP grant provides funding for ongoing non-clinical counseling services and support. It also provides disaster relief assistance for up to nine months after a major disaster declaration, like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crisis Counseling Assistance will be available through paraprofessionals currently being hired and trained. Additionally, a media campaign throughout the communities will increase awareness and provide telephone numbers for connections.
Funding will be utilized in all five counties served by the ADAMH Board (Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike, and Ross). The grant funding includes support for community-based outreach and funding for both a recovery line and a crisis line staff. The grant will also provide funding to hire and train individuals to distribute information that will inform rural communities that local mental health and substance use services are available close to home. These services are available in person and via telehealth.
Executive Director Penny Dehner stated, "This grant will allow us to assist our communities and their trauma by connecting the residents of rural Ohio with expanded behavioral health resources. Connecting individuals and families to assistance as we work together through the pandemic can and will have a lasting impact on the residents of our community."
The Paint Valley ADAMH Board was created in 1967 to ensure the availability of community-based alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike, and Ross counties.
