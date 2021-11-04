Coin
Courtesy Photo

WAVERLY- On Friday, Oct. 29, students at Waverly Intermediate School participated in the annual Breast Cancer Coin March.

Staff and Students dressed in pink, some in honor of family members, dropped their coins, dollar bills, and checks into the large metal tub.

After a count of all the coins and monies collected, we raised a total of $983.53 to be given to Adena Hospice in Honor of Van Henry.

We would like to thank all our parents, students, teachers and staff for making this a successful coin march. At Waverly Intermediate, our students demonstrate being Respectful, Responsible, and Safe.

