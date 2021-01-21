Being the first generation in a family to go to college can bring some challenges. Shawnee State University’s Dean of Students Marcie Simms knows these hurdles first-hand, and is part of the reason she founded SSU’s First-Gen program five years ago. COVID 19 has brought a need for more flexibility, but no less support, for these First-Gen Bears!
First-generation students make up more than 60% of SSU’s population. The term means being the first generation within your family to attend college.
Shawnee State leaders believe this very special population deserves acknowledgment for their collegiate accomplishments. This group of students who once went unrecognized are now the focus of outreach and engagement efforts, thanks to SSU’s Dean of Students.
Simms founded the First-Gen program at Shawnee five years ago, and this nationally recognized program has helped many students feel more comfortable in the transition to college life.
Simms, herself, was a first-generation student when starting her higher education at Eastern Kentucky University. Following her undergraduate studies, she received a bachelor’s in journalism and is currently pursuing a doctorate from Marshall University. Simms is proud of her collegiate achievements and wants more students from a similar background to feel the same.
“The goal of the First-Generation program is to focus on the unique assets that these students have,” Simms said. “I want these students to be proud of their accomplishments.”
Due to the pandemic, the challenges these students are facing have heightened. To answer to their needs, the university built an extensive new orientation model to help incoming students become familiar with campus, classes and student life. However, due to COVID 19 restrictions, some traditional face-to-face engagements were limited. As a result going into the fall semester, personal connections were limited, making it more daunting to start college for the first time.
For this reason, the previous First-Generation Students Day, Nov. 8, was extended to a full week on campus.
“The pandemic has made going to school for these students so much harder,” Simms said. “The pressure and anxiety that they face is immense and it is my job to help.”
Thanks to Simms and her dedication to these students, they can feel more comfortable while seeking their higher education.
“The First-Gen program made me feel welcome and having a mentor such as Rhonda Hamilton helped me adjust to my first year at Shawnee,” Kaelynne Goozey, a sports management major, said. “Currently as a junior, I know she is available if I ever need to reach out. This program helped me want to complete what I started.”
First-Generation week is over and a new semester is starting, but these students still need support like never before. For more information about First-Generation Student Mentoring, visit resources for First-Generation students at www.shawnee.edu/campus-life/dean-students/first-generation-students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.