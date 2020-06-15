How can one be saved? Is only belief required? Is faith only required? Do I simply have to say a prayer? Let us consider today the accounts of salvation that are documented in Luke’s account of the Acts of the Apostles. The way of salvation is documented for those members of the first century church. We will note that not all individuals were given the same information for their salvation. It is important to remember as we discuss these conversions that not all people were in the same situation or struggle with believing the Gospel. All information is important. All conversions are needful to understand for our own salvation. We cannot pick and choose what we desire but must comprehensibly understand what God desires. Just because one conversion does not sound like another one, it is not then an implication that you may only consider one way. All accounts are necessary for us to understand the full scope.
Let us consider first the apostle Peter’s great sermon on the Day of Pentecost (Acts 2). Peter, indwelled of the Holy Spirit at the time, gave a moving sermon that made others realize that they had killed the Christ, the Son of God. After being troubled in their hearts at these spoken truths, they asked, “Men and brethren, what shall we do?” (Acts 2:37) Peter’s response in the next verse was to, “Repent and let everyone of you be baptized, in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins: and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.” Therefore, we conclude that hearing, repentance and baptism are necessary to salvation.
In Acts 8:4-13, we find the story of Christ being preached in Samaria and the conversion of many of those Samaritans and of Simon the Sorcerer. The Samaritans heard the things that Phillip preached and saw signs and wonders exhibited by him. The text tells us that there was great joy among those believers because of this. The text tells us that Phillip was preaching concerning the kingdom of God and of God’s son Jesus. Both men and women were baptized. Acts 8:13 reads, “Then Simon himself also believed: and when he was baptized, he continued with Phillip, and was amazed seeing the miracles and signs that were done”. These two accounts of conversion would include hearing, believing and being baptized being necessary for salvation.
Also, in Acts 8, is the story of the Ethiopian Eunuch. Phillip was once again involved in this conversion story. Phillip through divine intervention was told to go toward Gaza. The Ethiopian had come to Jerusalem to worship. When Phillip saw the Ethiopian Eunuch; he was sitting in his chariot reading from the book of Isaiah. Specifically, the Ethiopian was reading from Isaiah 53. The Eunuch asked, “I ask you, of whom does the prophet say this, of himself or of some other man?” (vs. 34) Phillip, beginning in that great passage, began to preach Jesus. As they continued together, the Eunuch spotted water and asked what would hinder him from being baptized. Phillip responded, “If you believe with all your heart, you may.” The Eunuch answered, “I believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God.” So both Phillip and the Eunuch went INTO the water where the Eunuch was baptized. This conversion speaks of belief, confession and baptism that is necessary to find salvation in Christ.
In Acts 9, the conversion of Saul is recorded. Saul, later known as Paul, goes on to recount his conversion in Acts 22 and 26. Saul was a man who was determined to kill the Way — Christianity. He had been consenting to the death of Stephen while he was stoned in Acts 7. Stephen was a Christian man who preached a great sermon on the true tabernacle of God. Sometime later, Saul, on his way to Damascus to bring Christian men and women into prison, was met on the road by Christ Jesus. Christ directs him to go to Damascus to find Ananias to receive further instruction. Saul was blinded by seeing Jesus. Ananias, through divine instruction from the Lord, laid his hands on Saul and his sight was restored. At this time Saul was baptized. We know that Saul had belief. We also know that he was baptized.
In Acts 10, we read of the first Gentile convert. Cornelius is described as, “A devout man and one who feared God with all his household, who gave alms generously to the people, and prayed to God always.” (vs. 2) Even though he was a good man, he was not yet saved. Through a vision, Cornelius was instructed to send men to bring to him the apostle Peter. The apostle Peter, through a vision, was instructed to go. Peter did not receive the vision well because he was Jewish and held the belief that Gentiles were not accepted. Yet, following the guidance of God, Peter made his way into Caesarea. As Peter was preaching to the household of Cornelius, the Holy Spirit came upon those listeners. Peter, as well as the ones that came with him, were astonished at what they were seeing. Peter, seeing these things stated, “Can anyone forbid water, that these should not be baptized, who have received the Holy Spirit, just as we have? And he commanded them to be baptized in the name of the Lord.” (Acts 10:47-48b) Again, baptism is given as being part of the plan for the hope of salvation.
Another story of conversion appears in Acts 16:11-15. The Apostle Paul, Silas and Timothy preached the Gospel of Christ at a riverside where prayer was “customarily made.” (v. 13) Lydia, a seller of purple from the city of Thyatira, was among those listeners that day. She was a hearer of the words of the apostle Paul. Her response to hearing the gospel was to be baptized along with her household.
Also, in Acts 16, we find the story of the Philippian jailer. The apostle Paul and Silas had received stripes for preaching the Gospel and afterward were placed in an inner prison in stocks. These two men were not deterred from continuing to worship God though they were suffering for the cause of Christ. At midnight, they were singing songs of praise to God. An earthquake shook the foundations of the prison and their shackles were released. The guard, for fear of Paul and Silas escaping, was about to kill himself. Paul called for him to stop. The guard fell down trembling and asked, “Sirs, what must I do to be saved? So, they said, 'Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved, you and your household.'” (Acts 16:30-31) In the 33rd verse we read that the jailor and his household were baptized. In this case of conversion, belief and baptism were the means mentioned for salvation.
Two other accounts of conversion in the book of Acts are those from Corinth (Acts 18:8) and Ephesus (Acts 19:1-5). The Corinthians are said to have heard, believed and were baptized. The Ephesians, according to Acts 19:5, heard and were baptized. The apostle Paul would go on to write letters to both these churches.
In these mentioned accounts of the Acts of the Apostles, we find it was necessary to hear, believe, repent, confess and be baptized. Only one necessity was mentioned in every account of conversion. That was baptism. We have so much more to write about salvation. I pray that you study these accounts of conversion. If you have questions, please call and ask or email me. We will have more discussion in the weeks to come regarding salvation. We will even study these individual accounts in more detail. Please remember that God has provided us with the way of salvation. His way, through Christ Jesus, leads us to heaven. Any way outside of God’s way will lead to destruction. Please consider your soul salvation and the hope of heaven one day.
Scott is the minister at the Elm Grove Church of Christ. Meeting times are Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for Bible class and 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. for worship. Mid-week Bible study is on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please visit our website at elmgrovechurchofchrist.org . He invites any questions or comments and would love to sit down and study. He can be reached at the Elm Grove Church of Christ at 740-835-6470 or at bbison7618@gmail.com .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.