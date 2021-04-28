PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
March 12, 2021
Becky J. Spears - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine. $100 in court costs
PIKETON MAYOR’S COURT
March 15, 2021
Robert E. Cook - Headlights required, failure to yield-turning left, fictitious tags, drug possession, drug abuse instruments, and drug possession — marijuana. Continue four weeks.
Acacia E. Lemaster - Driving under suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Mark R. Belcher, III - Driving under suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Kirk A. Mayes, Jr. - No operator’s license. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
