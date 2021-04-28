PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS

March 12, 2021

Becky J. Spears - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine. $100 in court costs

PIKETON MAYOR’S COURT

March 15, 2021

Robert E. Cook - Headlights required, failure to yield-turning left, fictitious tags, drug possession, drug abuse instruments, and drug possession — marijuana. Continue four weeks.

Acacia E. Lemaster - Driving under suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.

Mark R. Belcher, III - Driving under suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.

Kirk A. Mayes, Jr. - No operator’s license. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.

