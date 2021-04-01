Outdoor enthusiasts can now enjoy the spring weather at one of the Ohio’s designated All-Purpose Vehicle (APV) areas, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The APV areas are located on four state forest properties: Maumee in northwest Ohio, Pike and Richland Furnace in southern Ohio, and Perry in east-central Ohio.
Pike, Richland Furnace, and Perry state forests open on April 1 for APV trail use. They will close in the fall after the last day of regular deer-gun season. The APV area at Maumee State Forest is open year-round, and snowmobile use is allowed when conditions permit. The APV areas are maintained by the ODNR Division of Forestry.
The Pike State Forest APV area will close from April 5 to noon on April 11 to allow for the Thunder in the Hills Turkey Hunt, a special event designed for disabled hunters.
Funds from each APV registration are deposited into the State Recreational Vehicle Fund and are used by the ODNR Division of Forestry for projects that directly support the state’s APV areas.
Trail users must have a valid APV registration from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV). Riders must wear the required safety gear, which includes helmets and eye protection. APVs, including utility vehicles (UTVs), may be up to 62 inches in width. Out-of-state registration is required for visitors from states without similar registration laws. Additionally, spark arrestors and mufflers must be compliant with industry-standard sound limitations.
Safety is key when riding an APV. For tips on how to have fun and stay safe, click here.
The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes and applies management for the sustainable use and protection of Ohio’s private and public woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit Forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook at @odnrforestry and on Instagram at @odnrforestry (instagram.com/odnrforestry).
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
