WAVERLY — The Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Event on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12 at the Waverly Stadium in Waverly.
“We’re extremely excited to be able to offer this wonderful community event,” stated Amber Wheeler, Chairperson for the Pike County Gus Macker. “Our community needs to be able to come together and experience family-friendly events like this one. And, we’re just proud to be able to continue this tradition.”
The Macker Tournament is designed so that anyone can play: male or female, young and old, short and tall, the most experienced or no experience at all. This maintains the purity and integrity of the driveway game.
Since 1987, the Macker tour has expanded, holding a total of 972 tournaments with over 2.2 million players – male and female from 7 years old to 50+ - and more than 23 million spectators nationwide. Team entry fee is $160.
Register online at macker.com. Questions regarding the Gus Macker event should be directed to Amber Wheeler at (740) 289 – 2371 ext. 7007 or awheeler@pikecac.org.
