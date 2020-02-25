The Pike County Spelling Bee was held on Feb. 11th at the Pike County Career Technology center. Thirty-nine spellers from Eastern, Scioto Valley, and Western Local School Districts participated.
This year's winner, for the second year in a row, was Evan Miller from Eastern Middle School. Our second-place winner, Lauren Ware, attends Western Junior High School. Third place went to Eastern Middle School student Kieran Young.
Val Newman, County Spelling Bee coordinator, would like to thank bee sponsors: Ross-Pike Educational Service District and Ohio Valley Bank. Thanks also go to Scioto Valley Trophies and the the coaches from each of the schools who work to provide this fun, challenging opportunity for these bright students.
Pictured left to right are Kieran Young, Evan Miller, and Lauren Ware.
