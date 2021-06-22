Fresh, healthy produce is now more affordable in Waverly for people shopping with SNAP (formerly known as Food Stamps). Way Farms is excited to announce the continuation of the Produce Perks program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match to SNAP customers to spend on fruits and vegetables. The program helps our community members using federal benefits stretch their grocery dollars to purchase more healthy foods.
In Ohio, 1.4 million people rely on federal benefits to purchase food each month. When customers spend their SNAP/EBT dollars at participating locations, Produce Perks DOUBLES their purchasing power.
The Produce Perks program provides a $1-for-$1 match for SNAP customers (up to $25 per day) for fruits, vegetables, herbs, seeds, and seedlings.
Produce Perks is Ohio’s statewide nutrition incentive program, overseen by the Ohio Nutrition Incentive Network. Convened in early 2016, the Ohio Nutrition Incentive Network (OHNIN) is a multi-sector coalition working to increase affordable access to healthy food for Ohio’s underserved communities, while strengthening local farms and economies.
This year, SNAP shoppers can find Produce Perks at 100+ farmers markets, farm stands, mobile markets, and community supported agriculture (CSA) programs, and select grocery retail stores throughout the state of Ohio.
Way Farms was established in 2003 by Cameron and Mandy Way to offer fresh, high-quality, homegrown produce to the Pike County area. Now in its 18th season, you can find their produce in farmers market throughout Jackson, Pike, Ross, and Scioto counties. Way Farms Waverly Market is located at 403 East Emmitt Avenue in Waverly and we are open Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., May-October. In addition to their produce, they partner with local farms to offer seasonal fruit, coffee, tea, jams and jellies, spices and rubs, and baked goods. They accept cash, credit/debit, Ohio Direction cards, WIC paper coupons, and Senior Nutrition Farmers Markets coupons for payments.
Learn more about Produce Perks and the Ohio Nutrition Incentive Network and find additional markets or retail sites that offer the match at produceperks.org.
Learn more about Way Farms at www.way-farms.com, or by calling the market at 740-222-0179.
