If your New Year’s Resolution is “to be more involved and make a difference in the community where you work and live” then we can help you keep that resolution!

The Nominating Committee of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce is requesting nominations for the 2023 Board of Directors. Any representative from a Chamber business member or individual member in good standing is eligible for nomination. Directors serve three-year terms, the next term commencing in February 2023. Former directors are eligible to serve on the board one year after the conclusion of their previous term.


