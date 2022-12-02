If your New Year’s Resolution is “to be more involved and make a difference in the community where you work and live” then we can help you keep that resolution!
The Nominating Committee of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce is requesting nominations for the 2023 Board of Directors. Any representative from a Chamber business member or individual member in good standing is eligible for nomination. Directors serve three-year terms, the next term commencing in February 2023. Former directors are eligible to serve on the board one year after the conclusion of their previous term.
Directors help shape Chamber operations and promote business in the community to support the local climate and economy. They take part in crucial economic discussions and serve as ambassadors for Pike County, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Southern Ohio area. Board members bring their unique skills to the table for the betterment and advancement of our community and region.
Directors are expected to participate in Chamber activities and attend board meetings, typically held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Chamber office. They contribute by serving on various committees within the Chamber board.
Nominations must be received by the Nominating Committee no later than Friday, December 9, 2022. Once a slate of nominees has been selected, a formal ballot will be mailed to the membership for the January 2023 election.
