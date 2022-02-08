PIKETON— Fluor-BWXT has extended the application deadline for the 2022 summer internship program to Feb. 21, 2022.
The Fluor-BWXT internship program provides college students from a wide array of education disciplines to gain an opportunity to apply traditional academic classroom learning to actual hands-on work experience.
“FBP strongly believes internships are an important resource for students, providing them with invaluable work experience as they prepare for their professional careers,” said Todd Cron, FBP Human Resource Manager. “This program allows FBP the ability to strategically develop and identify future new hires to strengthen the workforce within our surrounding communities.”
To be eligible, candidates must be a U.S. citizen, age 18 or older, and must pass a drug and/or alcohol screening test. In addition, students must also meet all of the following criteria:
· Full time student pursuing an associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree and have completed a minimum three semesters or four quarters of academic course work toward a specified degree relevant to Fluor-BWXT’s scope of work at the time of application;
· Enrolled in a participating four-year accredited college or university* OR be a permanent resident of either Pike, Scioto, Ross or Jackson counties while enrolled and pursuing a degree;
· Student applicants must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 with the exception of students enrolled in an engineering degree; engineering students must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.70.
The 12-week paid internship program is for students interested in a wide variety of careers that make up the FBP workforce. These areas are consolidated to three common focal points of Engineering, Health & Science, and Business Support. The internships are designed to enable the student to gain hands-on experience while contributing to a number of exciting projects.
Examples of some of the typical types of assignments include: supporting the development and integration of programs/projects, assisting in the development of sub-contract terms and conditions, participating in process improvement initiatives, analyzing proposals, assisting with public events, preparing and or reviewing estimates and reports, updating procedures and plans, and assisting with field observations.
Students who wish to apply should submit an application online via the Fluor-BWXT external website (https://fluorbwcareers.silkroad.com/). Completed applications are due no later than Feb. 21, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.