The Pike County General Health District recently released its Lyme disease report, looking at data from 2003 to 2021.
In the report made by Jason Collins, an epidemiologist with the CDC Foundation, a total of 12 confirmed cases of Lyme disease were seen in the county over that time period- most years having zero cases.
According to Collins' report, the disease is caused by a bite from an infected tick which needs to be attached to the host for 36 to 48 hours for the bacteria to transmit.
In the period after the bite, the early stage of symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and muscle and joint aches. Later stage symptoms, often seen in the months after the bite can include facial palsy, dizziness, nerve pain, arthritis, or shortness of breath.
Treatment for Lyme disease is a two-step process involving blood samples. After two positive blood tests, the patient receives antibiotics to treat the disease which usually takes two-to-four weeks to cure per the report.
The black-legged tick, also known as "deer ticks", are the ticks behind the disease. Pike County, according to the CDC, meets the criteria for an established black-legged tick population.
Most of these cases happen during the spring and summer months, meaning those enjoying the great outdoors are told to watch for the signs.
If a tick is discovered, the report offers the following tips for removal:
The best way to remove a tick is to use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin's surface as possible.
Pull away from your skin with steady, even pressure. Don't twist or jerk the tick; this can cause the mouth-parts to break off and remain in the skin. If this happens, remove the mouth-parts with tweezers. If you are unable to remove the mouth-parts easily with clean tweezers, leave it alone and let the skin heal.
Dispose of a live tick by putting it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed bag/container, wrapping it tightly in tape, or flushing it down the toilet. Never crush a tick with your fingers
Wash your hands and the bite area with soap and water
The majority of those cases happened in 2020, when four cases were recorded, and were more common among men. Nearly half of Lyme incidence took place in Beaver, where Waverly only had two cases.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
