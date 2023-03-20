Commissioner Tony and Commissioner Jeff Chattin (Commissioner Jerry Miller was absent) signed a proclamation declaring March 21 through March 27 National Agriculture Week.
Pictured are front row from left: Commissioner Tony, Commissioner Jeff Chattin. Back row: Senior Director for Farm Bureau Kim Harless, Pike County President of Farm Bureau Tracey Robinson, Farm Bureau board member Stephanie Scott, Farm Bureau board member Matt Hines, Farm Bureau board member Michael Cuckler and Farm Bureau board member Cassidy Fremont.
Pike County Farm Bureau members visited the Pike County Commissioners Monday, March 13 to ask the commissioners to sign proclamation.
Commissioner Tony and Commissioner Jeff Chattin (Commissioner Jerry Miller was absent) penned the document declaring March 21 through March 27 National Agriculture Week. The proclamation calls upon the citizens to “acknowledge and celebrate all of those who, working together, produce an abundance of agricultural products that strengthen and enrich our community and nation.”
A informational document printed by the Agricultural Council of America states the the National Ag Day program believes everyone should:
understand how food, fiber and renewable resource products are produced.
value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy.
appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products.
acknowledge and consider career opportunities in agriculture, food, fiber and renewable resource industries.
The council believes heightened knowledge about agriculture and nutrition leads to people to make healthier food and health choices.
“Informed citizens will be able to participate in establishing policies that will support a competitive agricultural industry in this country and abroad.”
The Ohio Farm Bureau also released 2022 statistics on how much it costs to grow crops or raise livestock. It costs $1.053 acre to raise an average crop of corn and $900 to run one cow.
The proclamation also states that the quality and amount of food we eat is sometimes taken for granted. Most of these buy from the supermarkets which offer a wide variety of foods, but the foods wouldn’t be available if not for the “hardworking men and women whose skill and effort put that food on our tables.”
