Farm Bureau

Commissioner Tony and Commissioner Jeff Chattin (Commissioner Jerry Miller was absent) signed a proclamation declaring March 21 through March 27 National Agriculture Week.

Pictured are front row from left: Commissioner Tony, Commissioner Jeff Chattin. Back row: Senior Director for Farm Bureau Kim Harless, Pike County President of Farm Bureau Tracey Robinson, Farm Bureau board member Stephanie Scott, Farm Bureau board member Matt Hines, Farm Bureau board member Michael Cuckler and Farm Bureau board member Cassidy Fremont.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

Pike County Farm Bureau members visited the Pike County Commissioners Monday, March 13 to ask the commissioners to sign proclamation.

Commissioner Tony and Commissioner Jeff Chattin (Commissioner Jerry Miller was absent) penned the document declaring March 21 through March 27 National Agriculture Week. The proclamation calls upon the citizens to “acknowledge and celebrate all of those who, working together, produce an abundance of agricultural products that strengthen and enrich our community and nation.”


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments