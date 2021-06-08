The Pike Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a Conservation Photo Contest. There are three categories for the contest, “Backyard Conservation, Farming for the Future, and Woodland Wonder.”
The Contest deadline is July 23, 2021 and entries may be submitted in jpeg. format to darlene.brewster@oh.nacdnet.net.
There are also two divisions for this contest, the Youth Division (which includes contestants 18 years of age and younger), and the Adult Division (including contestants ages 19 and older).
All entries become the property of Pike SWCD. As such, Pike SWCD reserves the non-exclusive right to use submittals in official publications and for promotional purposes. The photographer retains rights and use to their photos. Photos must be taken in Pike County by a Pike County resident. Contestants may enter a maximum of 4 entries. Entries must include name, age division, category, mailing address, email address, phone number.
Photos are judged on impact, creativity, composition, and storytelling of the photograph. Only minor digital enhancements will be accepted. For further information call 740-947-5353 or email darlene.brewster@oh.nacdnet.net.
Monetary Prizes will be presented to the top three winners. First place will receive $50.00, Second will receive $35.00, and Third place receives $25.00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.