WAVERLY- John Boyer and family have been stalwarts within the Waverly School System dating back to his parents’ graduation.
Retiring with 40 years in the district and now five terms on the Waverly Board of Education, Boyer is now seeking another four-year term in the 2021 General Election.
Since being sworn-in nearly 20 years ago, building a sense of cohesion among board members and decisions that have helped students and saved dollars are among those that he told the News Watchman that he is must proud.
“I feel our present board has been on the same page for some time to make necessary changes for the majority of our students and staff,” he said during a Tuesday interview.
That cooperation has been key, Boyer said, in upgrades to Waverly facilities inside and outside the classroom. These constructions were needed, in most cases, for insurance and safety reasons.
Among those upgrades, savings through an energy conservation program totaled north of $400,000 in 2017 where all WCSD buildings eventually received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification for superior energy efficiency.
Preparing students for their future was at the heart of Boyer’s work as a teacher, coach, guidance counselor, and WHS Athletic Director. Now as vice president of the school board, he says that remains the case.
Boyer is a big believer in the Pike County Career Technology Center, where a sizable portion of Waverly juniors and seniors attend classes.
“I think the powers that be, whether that be the Ohio Department of Education or others, are realizing that not everyone needs to go to college,” he said, CTC being the first joint-county vocational school in the state. “There are people out there that are in heating and air or refrigeration that are vocational kids. A lot of those go out to work for contractors or start their own businesses.”
As a Rio Grande College and University of Akron graduate, Boyer is also a proponent of higher education. Preparations for that next step have heightened due to an expanded offering of Advanced Placement courses.
With more than five courses available currently, he wants to continue to see that selection increase closer to what is seen in school districts of Columbus suburbs such as Hilliard, Dublin, and Upper Arlington.
“Just for us to have eight, nine, or ten A.P. classes would be tremendous,” said Boyer. To do so, more Waverly teachers need to be qualified to teach these more college-level classes.
In another term, Boyer wants to bridge gaps that exist in the community. First, he wants to carry-on with the district’s free breakfast and lunch program, which also includes take-home Power Packs full of foods for after school.
This work is essential, Boyer said, as many in the district are economically challenged and food insecure. Many students also live with grandparents or non-relatives.
“Things have changed,” he said. “There’s not jobs around here and a lot of people are not employed.”
This in-turn effects what money comes into the district. Instead, the district has to rely heavily on state funding. According to ODE, $15.8 million or 61% in funding comes from the state to WCSD compared to 16.3% locally.
The challenges, however, Boyer says are still worth it.
“I want to give back to my school system that was good to me,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade those jobs for anything.”
“If you care about your school system, this is an opportunity to give back.”
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.