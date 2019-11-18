PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Sept. 9, 2019
Melissa Price - No operator's license and fictitious registration. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $50 in fines. $100 in court costs.
James R. Day - Deter officer. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant is to pay restitution to ODNR in the amount of $5,651.33, concurrent with 19CRB0289 A. Defendant is on probation until restitution and court costs are paid in full. One year hunting license suspension. $100 in court costs.
James R. Day - No deer tag. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant to pay restitution to ODNR in the amount of $5,651.33. Defendant is on probation until restitution and court costs are paid in full. One year hunting license. $100 in court costs.
James R. Day - Remove head. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
William A. Schwandt - Disorderly conduct. Pled guilty. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jonathon W. Bradley - Receiving stolen property. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall continue alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Kim Carson. Defendant to pay restitution to Kim Carson in the amount of $26.81. $100 in court costs.
Victor S. Slack - Petty theft. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Defendant to stay away from Cardo's Pizza of Waverly. Defendant paid restitution to Cardo's Pizza in the amount of $3.00. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Victor S. Slack - Criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Defendant shall stay away from Cardo's Pizza of Waverly. Defendant has paid restitution to Cardo's Pizza.
John C. Lovett - Fail to confine dog. Dismissed. Case dismissed due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Defendant is to surrender the dog. No cost to defendant.
Kevin A. Thompson - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Clyde Thompson. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 4504 State Route 335, Beaver, Ohio 45613. $100 in court costs.
Heath L. West - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.). Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Emma West, Scott West, and Ronnie West and shall stay away from the premises located at 669 Sugar Run Road, Piketon, Ohio 45661. Defendant shall undergo anger management counseling. $100 in court costs.
Roman S. Slone - Physical control. Pled no contest. Reduced. Defendant has completed three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program). Defendant is on probation until fines and court costs are paid in full. $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
Roman S. Slone - OVI/Breath (low). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case 19TRC0671 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
