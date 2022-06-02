The Panther T16 sprays fixative with a high-pressure water cannon onto X-326 building debris at the Portsmouth Site. It can carry up to 2,700 gallons of water and fixative. The fixative, which normally dries clear, has been tinted green to mark areas that have already been sprayed.
PIKETON — The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management recently announced the use a new tool as part of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant's dust-suppression systems at its X-326 process building demolition project.
According to a press release from DOE, the tracked Prinoth Panther T16 crawler carrier features a zero-degree turn radius and is able to adapt to irregular terrain. It traverses the demolition area daily, spraying fixative on building debris with an onboard Dust Demolisher and 2,700-gallon tank of fixative to lock down dust.
The Dust Demolisher is a high-pressure water cannon that delivers water and fixative up to 150 pounds per square inch with a 150-foot-plus throwing range on demand. It has a 30-to 330-degree rotation capability with 10-degree manual incremental range settings.
“The Panther and Dust Demolisher represents state-of-the-art mitigation tactics for dust suppression,” said Acting Portsmouth Site Lead Jeremy Davis with EM’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office. “They are part of a comprehensive strategy to protect workers and our neighbors from any potential hazards associated with cleanup activities.”
In addition to the Dust Demolisher, the demolition project has multiple other dust-suppression systems in place. More than 80% of the X-326 building has been demolished. Finishing the teardown of the half-mile-long building is one of EM's 2022 priorities.
Once demolition of the X-326 and debris removal are complete, the dust suppression systems will be moved to the next process building slated for demolition.
The X-326 is one of three massive process buildings originally built to enrich uranium at the Portsmouth Site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.