A Christmas Poem By Nella Lewis Dec 22, 2022

All over the town the gifts were delivered
By the UPS and FedEx drivers who all shivered
The trucks were loaded with boxes of toys
For all of the good little girls and boys
Parents check their orders online
To make sure everything will arrive on time
Presents will need to be wrapped and under the tree by Christmas Eve night
So they can opened at the break of daylight
On Christmas morning there will be much elation
When the kids see all of Santa's creations
