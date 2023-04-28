A Piketon, Ohio native, freshman Joshua Cummins found out he qualified for Shawnee State University’s Free Tuition program when applying to college.
“When I found out I could receive free tuition it made it a lot less stressful and was very relieving going into college,” he said.
Knowing he wanted to stay close to home, Cummins was grateful to receive free tuition to a college near his hometown. That paired with the Electromechanical Engineering Technology program, he knew SSU was the right choice for him.
“I chose my major because it’s interesting to me how machines work and how to assemble them,” he said. “My dad also influenced my decision as I worked with him on little things growing up.”
In the Electromechanical Engineering Technology program at SSU, professors prepare students to be capable of working and communicating with engineering, scientists, and production personnel. Graduates of the program find themselves working in positions including computer development technician, computer service technician, design technician, draftsmen, electrician, electronic assembler, electronic assembler foremen, instrumentation technician, and maintenance foreman.
“My favorite part of my classes so far is learning those different skills that I could use for my future career,” Cummins said.
SSU’s Free Tuition program is offered to students from Scioto, Pike, Lawrence, Adams, Jackson, Ross, Gallia, Brown, Vinton, and Highland counties in Ohio, and Boyd, Greenup, and Lewis counties in Kentucky who qualify for Federal Pell Grant assistance. The program is for first-time undergraduate students entering SSU who have a high school grade point average of at least 3.0 and an ACT score of at least 18. Qualifying students must also attend college full-time. College Credit Plus students who earned college credit while in high school are eligible.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.