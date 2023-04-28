Cummins qualifies for SSU free tuition program

Joshua Cummins, of Piketon, was pleased to find out that he qualified for the Free Tuition Program at Shawnee State University.

 Shawnee State University

A Piketon, Ohio native, freshman Joshua Cummins found out he qualified for Shawnee State University’s Free Tuition program when applying to college.

“When I found out I could receive free tuition it made it a lot less stressful and was very relieving going into college,” he said.


