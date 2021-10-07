PIKETON- The villages of Piketon and Beaver both set the date for their trick-or-treat celebrations earlier this week.

Originally scheduled for Oct. 31, Piketon decided to move their celebration to the day before after its village council meeting on Monday.

The change came after some community members expressed concern of the prior date, a Sunday, interfering with church plans. 

In Beaver, their event will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

