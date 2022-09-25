Waverly Village Council met in regular session Tuesday, Sept. 20, and during his Public Safety Committee report, committee chair Tom Hlasten once again brought up the issue of golf carts in Bristol Village and the requirements for using them on a public street.
“(Waverly Police) Chief (John) Winfield came to Bristol (Village) to talk about the golf carts,” Hlasten said. “I think 90 percent of the golf carts that are doing it illegally are at Bristol. No one liked it, but they understand it.”
Hasten explained when the residents who drive golf carts in the community realized the law comes from the state level and not the local level. They were more accepting than had it been a local ordinance.
Councilman Skymr Bevens asked Hlasten how the golf cart requirements and all the discussion became such an issue.
“People in Bristol think they are little higher than everybody else and thinks they should have the golf carts,” Hlasten said. “(They think) they should be an exception.”
Bevens asked again why it became such an issue. Asking who brought it up and why.
“The outcome of the meeting was that the residents of Bristol Village wanted to know if a license was needed to drive a golf cart?” Beven asked.
Hlasten replied that Chief Winfield gave that answer at the meeting at the meeting in Bristol Village. The answer is, ‘Yes, a license is needed to operate a golf cart on public roadways.’
“We will have a meeting, probably at Bristol, with all the golf carts to be checked,” Hlasten said. “We will make sure they have front lights, they have back lights, they have turn signals, and they have all the safety things.”
“Not just in Bristol, but in the city we have golf carts in the same situation,” council president Tom Patterson said, “No lights, no seat belts, no protection for little kids. The speed limit on those golf carts is 24 miles per hour and they’ll go a lot faster than that.”
“I hadn’t been made aware of any issues regarding golf carts,” Bevens said. “I knew all the laws as far as what they’re supposed to have. I also know if you do that, you’ve turned your golf cart into a car. If you’re going to do that why get a golf cart?”
“It’s an issue that is just starting to develop,” Patterson said.
