TIFFIN, Ohio (April 15, 2021) - Logan Kittaka of Piketon, OH, is among 72 students who presented their research April 13 as part of Heidelberg University's 28th annual "Minds@Work" Student Research Conference.
Kittaka, a senior majoring in Athletic Training, presented Clinical Effectiveness of Reflexive Neuromuscular Stabilization.
Heidelberg hosts the Student Research Conference annually each spring semester as a way to increase student interest and knowledge in academic research and scholarship. The event is designed to recognize, honor and reward academic excellence and give students an opportunity to experience the conference format of academic inquiry.
Founded in 1850, Heidelberg offers 26 majors, 30 minors and 9 pre-professional programs, awarding the bachelor of arts, bachelor of science, and bachelor of music degrees, as well as master's degrees in counseling, business administration and athletic training (2021). Heidelberg has been consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top college in the Midwest, as a "best value" for providing a high-quality education at an affordable price and as a "top performer" on the Social Mobility list. For more information visit the web site at www.heidelberg.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.