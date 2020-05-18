What things do you think on in life? Are they things that are pure? Is your mind focused on things that are sinful in nature?
Our thoughts, like our actions, can become habit forming. If our minds dwell on impure thoughts, impurity can and will be seen in most of our surroundings. On the other hand, if our minds dwell on things of purity, thoughts of righteousness will follow. The Apostle Paul in writing to the Philippians stated, “Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy - meditate on these things. The things which you learned and received and heard and saw in me, these do and the God of peace will be with you.” (Philippians 4:8-9) How comforting it is to consider the peace of God dwelling in us if our minds and thoughts are in focus to His righteousness.
As Paul is concluding this letter, he is emphasizing that Christians have a right way to live. Focusing on those things that are godly are necessary because man’s mind can quickly become clouded with thoughts and actions that are not in harmony with the will of God. If a Christian acts without thinking, he will serve the devil rather than the righteousness of God. The Prophet Jeremiah states, “O Lord, I know the ways of man is not in himself; It is not in man who walks to direct his own steps.” (Jeremiah 10:23) Let us consider the words of Paul that allow God to direct our meditations.
Truth is indicative of that which is real. It is not tainted or spoiled in any kind of way. Truth is not in error. It cannot be argued with or disputed because it is the fact of a person, event or word. Jesus said in John 8:31-32, “If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed, and you shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.” God’s word is truth. It is false in no way. There is nothing tainted or spoiled regarding God’s breathed-out word.
Nobility refers to honor and respect. The idea of noble is that which is moral and of high standards. Our minds are to focus on that which is good. The mind should not be directed to or dwell upon that which is unworthy. Respect and kindness are two of the qualities of that which is noble. The mind is directed to that which is precious and kind in oneself and in others.
Just refers to that which is right. When considering what is right, we must consider the truth of God and how we treat other men. The Christian thought dwells upon that which is good, honest and right. The actions of one who does right consider God first and himself second. That which is right may not always be in the best interests or desires of the one that is presenting what is just.
Those things that are pure are not immoral. The Christian thought has no defilement within it. Paul tells Titus, “To the pure all things are pure, but to those who are defiled and unbelieving nothing is pure; but even their mind and conscience are defiled.” (Titus 1:15) Purity reflects Christ and will only be attained though knowing Him and studying the Bible. The Psalmist says, “How can a young man cleanse his way? By taking heed according to your word.” (Psalm 119:9)
Those things that are lovely are that which brings peace. Consider what is considered lovely. Some may look at the mountains, the ocean, a beautiful sky, a sunset or even a flower and consider how lovely they are. Love brings peace to the beholder. The Christian mind is focused on that which is of love. God is love. Jesus is love. The Christian is commanded to love others. John says, “Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world - the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes and the pride of life - is not of the Father but of the world. And the world is passing away, and the lust of it: but he who does the will of God abides forever” (1 John 2:15-17). Meditate on those things that bring love. God has brought the greatest love, and minds need to focus on Him.
Good report is those things that can be spoken well of. A Christian must strive to have a good name and reputation among all. This is an action of a Christian that takes place at all times. The Christian is well thought of, well spoken of ,and speaks of those things that are honest and pure every day of the week.
Paul states to meditate on those things that are virtuous and praiseworthy. Virtue is that which is of high moral standard. Praiseworthy is that which is of goodness. These things do exist, so the Christian should think on these things.
Along with my obedience to God, my thoughts and actions have to be right. God has set the standard for my Christian life. He has directed my thoughts to find perfect peace. Through experience, I can know that when I think of things of this world I move farther away from godly living. I also know through experience that when I meditate upon His word that I am filled with a different outlook on my life and draw closer to Him. My thoughts and actions make all the difference in my Christian life. The thoughts and actions are not of myself but through discipline considering the directions of God. This discipline is some days harder than others. I must train myself to think of Christ first in all situations. When I have, the outcome has always been resolved because God has given me the answer for living. With the answers from God, peace and joy have overwhelmed my heart because I can know that I am His.
I pray that you are studying your Bibles. Learn the word of God. Focus on His direction. Not only will His direction lead you to eternal life in Heaven, but it will also give you peace and comfort here on this earth. Meditate on that which is true, noble, just, pure, lovely and of good report. Find that which is virtuous and praiseworthy in your lives. Finding these can lead you to the God of peace.
Scott is the minister at the Elm Grove Church of Christ. Meeting times are Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for Bible class and 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. for worship. Mid-week Bible study is on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please visit our website at elmgrovechurchofchrist.org . Scott invites any questions or comments and would love to sit down and study. He can be reached at the Elm Grove Church of Christ at 740-835-6470.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.