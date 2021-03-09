Southern Ohio Medical Center is offering free smoking cessation classes through the “Freedom from Smoking” program.
Classes meet weekly for a period of six weeks, and the next course begins on Tuesday, March 9 at 5pm. All classes are held in Classroom #2 of the Gibson Building, located on SOMC’s East Campus (across from hospice). The course is scheduled to end on April 14.
All materials needed to complete the course will be provided. Medication support, such as nicotine patches, gum or lozenges, will also be provided on a week-to-week basis. These are provided through the Scioto Foundation and SOMC Development Foundation.
For more information, or to register, call 740-356-2552.
