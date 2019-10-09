Hannah Scott at The Ohio State University in Piketon has recently been selected to receive a $161,632 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (NCR-SARE) for the project, "Sustainable Production and Marketing Using the Cooperative Model for a Student-Managed School Farm Cooperative."
"Students at Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center will learn about the cooperative business model, develop and carry out a marketing plan to improve profitability of the school farm," said Scott.
This grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE's Research and Education Program which is a competitive grant program for researchers and educators involved in projects that explore and promote environmentally sound, profitable, and socially responsible food and/or fiber systems. Research and Education projects include a strong outreach component and significant farmer/rancher or other end user involvement from inception of the idea through implementation of the project. NCR-SARE administers each of its grant programs, each with specific priorities, audiences, and timelines. The focus for each of the NCR-SARE grant programs is on research and education.
Funding considerations are made based on how well the applicant articulates the nature of the research and education components of their sustainable agriculture grant proposals.
NCR-SARE's Administrative Council (AC) members decide which projects will receive SARE funds. A collection of farm and non-farm citizens, the AC includes a diverse mix of agricultural stakeholders in the region. Council members hail from regional farms and ranches, the Cooperative Extension Service, universities, federal agencies, and nonprofit organizations.
