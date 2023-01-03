ODNR logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After the holidays, live-cut Christmas trees can be repurposed as habitat for all sorts of terrestrial and aquatic wildlife, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Before you toss your tree to the curb, remember that it can find life after Christmas for Ohio’s birds, fish, small mammals, and more.

Recycled live-cut Christmas trees are used as fish habitat in both public and private waters. Christmas trees are donated to the Division of Wildlife by community recycling and drop-off programs. The trees are bundled together and weighted down so they sink to the bottom, attracting fish and providing cover.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments