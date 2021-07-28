PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
April 5, 2021
Jeffrey R. Dummitt - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Justin D. Blankenship - Weapons under disability. Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to $15,000 cash or 10 percent bond, random drug testing, no contact with Kathy Brey and minor children, 6044 Camp Creek Road.
Justin D. Blankenship - Weapons while intoxicated and aggravated menacing (6X). Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to own recognizance bond, random drug testing.
Ellis D. Brewster - Burglary. Preliminary held. Preliminary hearing was held and probable cause was found. The case is hereby bound over to grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Alvin Wilburn - Drug paraphernalia. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Kelly M. Mansel - Driving under suspension — child support. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall serve 16 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
Ellwood Staley - Non. compliance license suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 in court costs.
Ellwood Staley - Marked lanes. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
