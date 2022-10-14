ODNR geese

Beginning in October, controlled waterfowl hunting permits are available at select areas not typically open to hunting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Controlled waterfowl hunting permits are available for Thursday openings at select wildlife areas, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Hunters may sign up to receive first-come, first-serve permits for Thursday hunts at Andreoff, Killdeer Plains, Magee Marsh, Mercer, Mosquito Creek, Pickerel Creek, and Pipe Creek wildlife areas, as well as Nimisila Reservoir, during waterfowl seasons.

Waterfowlers can obtain free controlled hunting permits through the Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership (OLHAP) system. Permits for each area become available the Wednesday before a hunt at 10 a.m. and remain available until Thursday at 10 a.m. or until all permits are drawn. Registrants can access the OLHAP system via wildohio.gov or on the HuntFish OH mobile app.

