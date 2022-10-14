COLUMBUS, Ohio – Controlled waterfowl hunting permits are available for Thursday openings at select wildlife areas, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Hunters may sign up to receive first-come, first-serve permits for Thursday hunts at Andreoff, Killdeer Plains, Magee Marsh, Mercer, Mosquito Creek, Pickerel Creek, and Pipe Creek wildlife areas, as well as Nimisila Reservoir, during waterfowl seasons.
Waterfowlers can obtain free controlled hunting permits through the Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership (OLHAP) system. Permits for each area become available the Wednesday before a hunt at 10 a.m. and remain available until Thursday at 10 a.m. or until all permits are drawn. Registrants can access the OLHAP system via wildohio.gov or on the HuntFish OH mobile app.
Controlled waterfowl hunting permits give hunters access to lands not typically open for hunting, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19. One permit will be issued per unit each Thursday during open waterfowl seasons. The successful applicant is allowed up to two hunting partners. Permits are valid from the start of legal shooting time until 1 p.m. in specified areas. A hunter can obtain up to six permits per month.
If successful, applicants will receive their permits by email. An Ohio Wildlife Licensing System Customer ID is required to sign up for a permit. Your customer ID can be found via your HuntFish OH mobile app, on your Ohio Wildlife Licensing System account, or on your printed hunting license. Check the current Hunting and Trapping Regulations for waterfowl season dates and additional details.
The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.