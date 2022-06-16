The Pike County Retired Teachers' Scholarship was established in 2004 to assist a Pike County graduating senior who plans to become licensed in teacher education. The non-renewable scholarship is given each year to a qualified graduating senior from a Pike County high school on a rotating basis.
The amount given each year was increased from three hundred dollars to five hundred dollars in the year 2012.
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Pike County school resident
- ACT or SAT scores
- Full-time status
- 3.0 or better GPA
- Hand written essay,
- Teacher or guidance recommendation
- Major in teacher education.
Morgan Whitley, a 2022 graduate of Western High School is the 2022 recipient of a $500 non-renewable scholarship. Morgan has been involved in a variety of activities including the following: National Honor Society, Youth in Government, Pep Club, Art Club, softball, cheerleading, musical, Meals for Veterans, and Fall Festival of Leaves Queen's Court. She is the daughter of Joshua and Jessica Whitley of Peebles, Ohio. Morgan plans to attend University of Cincinnati and major in Secondary Education and Psychology.
The Pike County Retired Teachers' Association awarded an additional scholarship in 2022 in memory of Donna Lewis who dedicated 32 years of service to Waverly City Schools. Madison Clay, a 2022 graduate of Western High School, the recipient of this $500 non-renewable scholarship. Madison was involved in a variety of activities, some of which include the following: 4-H club and Fair Board, Girl Scouts, Youth Leadership Association, National Honor Society, volleyball, cheerleading, musical, Student Council, Pep Club, and College Credit Plus. She is the daughter of Marty and Beth Clay of Waverly. She plans to attend Ohio University-Chillicothe and major in Early Childhood Education.
The Pike County Retired Teachers' Association also awards a scholarship in memory of Mrs. Mary Cole Bevens. Mary was a past member of PCRTA and a dedicated teacher for 33 years. She taught in each of the four school districts in Pike County. Mrs. Bevens decided to establish her own scholarship fund, open to all majors who wished to further their post high school education. She dedicated the scholarship to all of the fine teachers she has known, the wonderful students she taught, and in loving memory of her late husband, Judge Wray Bevens. In 2008, she began awarding a five hundred dollar scholarship to each of the four high schools which continued for six years.
After Mrs. Bevens passed away in 2013, PCRTA continued to receive and utilize donations from family and friends to award this scholarship on a rotating basis among the Pike County schools. In the Spring of 2016, the scholarship was reactivated in her memory.
Taylor Grooms is a 2022 graduate of Western High School and is the 2022 recipient of the $500 non-renewable Mary Cole Bevens Scholarship. Taylor has been involved in a variety of activities, some of which include the following: National Honor Society, Pep Club, Prom committee, Big Brother/Big Sister, volleyball, basketball, track, softball, 4-H, and nursing home bingo. Taylor is the daughter of Steve Grooms of Piketon and Amanda Salyers of Peebles. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Secondary Education.
