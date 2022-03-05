They excelled in the classroom during their times in Pike County schools and now they have continued doing at the collegiate level.

The following students made the Dean's List at their respective places of study during the 2021 fall semester.

Georgetown College: 

  • Lorena Moran of Waverly

Columbus State Community College: 

  • Keyia Roosa, Skilled Trades Technology, Waverly
  • Haley Tarlton, Interpreter Education, Waverly

Cedarville University:

  • Aaron Bapst of Lucasville

University of Findlay:

  • Alex Gahm of Lucasville

  • Zackary Gahm of Lucasville

Miami University

  • Bailee Day of Lucasville

  • Christina Gray of Lucasville

  • Matthew Carrico of Lucasville

  • Logan Huber of Waverly

Ohio Northern University

  • Abigail Carter of Piketon

  • Andrew Kritzwiser of Waverly

  • Alexander Triplett of Beaver 

Southern New Hampshire University

  • Alan Pierce of Lucasville

  • Corinne Barbo of Waverly

  • Tyler Thompson of Beaver

  • Christopher Maple of Lucasville

Capital University

  • Kaylee Prall of Waverly

Ohio Wesleyan University

  • Ethan Brooker of Waverly

Ohio Dominican University

  • Cobe Marquez of Waverly

