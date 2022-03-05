They excelled in the classroom during their times in Pike County schools and now they have continued doing at the collegiate level.
The following students made the Dean's List at their respective places of study during the 2021 fall semester.
Georgetown College:
- Lorena Moran of Waverly
Columbus State Community College:
- Keyia Roosa, Skilled Trades Technology, Waverly
- Haley Tarlton, Interpreter Education, Waverly
Cedarville University:
- Aaron Bapst of Lucasville
University of Findlay:
Alex Gahm of Lucasville
Zackary Gahm of Lucasville
Miami University
Bailee Day of Lucasville
Christina Gray of Lucasville
- Matthew Carrico of Lucasville
Logan Huber of Waverly
Ohio Northern University
Abigail Carter of Piketon
Andrew Kritzwiser of Waverly
- Alexander Triplett of Beaver
Southern New Hampshire University
Alan Pierce of Lucasville
Corinne Barbo of Waverly
Tyler Thompson of Beaver
Christopher Maple of Lucasville
Capital University
- Kaylee Prall of Waverly
Ohio Wesleyan University
- Ethan Brooker of Waverly
Ohio Dominican University
- Cobe Marquez of Waverly
