Cave Lake

LATHAM— Earlier this week, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded a $250,000 grant to the Ohio - West Virginia Youth Leadership Association (YLA) for improvements to Cave Lake Center in Latham.

This funding will help install a fire-suppression system to one of the existing buildings. YLA will offer programs and services for students from low-income households and those who have been impacted by substance use disorders.

“Investments like these help communities across Appalachia create jobs, invest in infrastructure, and make sure students can get the education and services they deserve,” said Brown. “I’ll continue to fight for funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission, so it can continue its critical support to rural Ohioans.”

In addition to the $250,000 in ARC funds, state sources will provide $250,000, and local sources will provide $29,754, bringing the total project funding to $529,754.

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government. It has a mission to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in the Appalachian region.

