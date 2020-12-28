The Piketon Nursing Center has introduced a new Executive Director, Clint Potter and new Director of Nursing Chris Cremeens. They have brought new ideas and energy to the facility and are looking forward to serving the community any way they can.

The Pike Nursing Center currently has beds available for short term rehabilitation and long term stays. With COVID-19 on the rise and recoveries dragging out we want the community to know that we are equipped and prepared for their recovery process. Treatment examples include exercise interventions, strengthening of upper and lower body, balance and fall prevention, breathing and relaxation techniques and energy conservation, medication administration, monitoring of pre-existing/underlying conditions. We are also able to provide nutrition guidance and information.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have waived the 3 night hospital stay requirement for nursing home admission and we can now admit directly from home for most patients. Our facility is free of COVID-19 at this time. Our small size gives us a “Homey” feeling and we are able to provide more personal service. The Piketon Nursing Center is located in a quiet neighborhood, offers hot meals, daily activities, friendly smiles and caring hearts and hands.

