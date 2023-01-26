COLUMBUS, Ohio – Bald eagle nesting activity increases in the winter months, providing an excellent opportunity to watch these majestic raptors hunt, improve nests, and establish territory, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s bald eagles begin courtship and pair bonding in January, and that combined with an absence of vegetation makes this one of the best times to view them.

Ohio’s bald eagle population has increased dramatically in recent years, with an estimated 824 nesting pairs statewide in 2022. Look for eagles near their preferred aquatic habitats such as rivers, wetlands, and frozen lakes, or occasionally sitting in open fields. An eagle’s large size, dark-colored plumage, and impressive wingspan are easy to spot against snow and ice.


