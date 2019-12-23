The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts and Classical Arts Entertainment announces the upcoming performance by the National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine, of Tchaikovsky’s immortal classic ballet Swan Lake at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on Jan. 14, 2020. Tickets are currently on sale at the McKinley Box Office, or by calling 740.351.3600. (Please note: The Box Office will be closed from 12/24 to 1/1/2020) Tickets may also be purchased online at vrcfa.com, including over the holiday break.
The Ballet of the Odessa National Opera, is situated within the building of the prestigious Opera Theater, where the greatest divas of Russian ballet performed on stage, from Anna Pavlova to Galina Ulanova and Maya Plisetskaya. Since 2009, the ballet manager has been Yuri Vasyuchenko, an Honorary Artist of Russia and exclusive soloist for Bolshoi in its glorious era under the tutelage of Yuri Grigorovich. The Odessa company is recognized as one of the most prestigious institutions of classical ballet in Russia and can boast an extremely varied repertoire, carrying the honor and the task to preserve the precious heritage of the great Russian ballets. The ballet company consists of the best performers, graduates of prestigious Ukrainian and Russian choreography schools. Many talented artists have danced with the Odessa National Opera company in its different periods and many of them have been soloists in major international companies. Over the years, due to the many tours all over the globe, the National Opera of Odessa ballet has earned its first-class international reputation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.