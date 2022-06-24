WAVERLY — Due to several absences at their regularly scheduled meeting this week, Waverly Village Council could not take action on several items on its agenda.
Of those typically in attendance on Tuesday, three council members were not present. Those absent included Council President Thomas Patterson, Forest Blakeman, and Skymr Bevens.
On its agenda included amendments to the proposed budget appropriations of this year and to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday.
Still, council was able to the meeting minutes from its June 7 meeting along with the May 2022 financial and tax reports. Those reports were submitted by Chief Deputy Auditor Terra Thornsberry and Tax Administrator Karen Downs respectively.
Council also accepted the resignation of Mayor’s Court Administrator Ellen Emnett. Mayor Greg Kempton said a job posting has already been posted with three resumes already being submitted.
Kempton discussed this and more during his mayoral report. There he detailed his recent attendance of the Mayor Association’s conference and potential development of the downtown area.
Council will reconvene next month on July 5 at 7 p.m.
