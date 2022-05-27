With summer just around the corner, everyone is ready to start traveling. The Pike County Chamber of Commerce is working on bringing them to Pike County.
Chandler Grooms, Tourism Development Director, is excited with the progress that has been made so far with Visit Pike County, the Chamber’s new Destination Marketing Organization.
“Our goal since day one has been to bring more positive publicity to Pike County and all of our great local businesses and attractions,” he said. “And we knew the quickest and most efficient way to make that happen was through social media.”
The Visit Pike County Facebook page has been promoting Pike County, events, attractions, and more for a little over two months. In that time, they have reached an audience of over 67,000 people and increased page followers by over 700 people. Two regular features of the new Facebook page are “Travel Tuesdays” and the “Friday Flavor.”
Every Tuesday, Visit Pike County features a different local attraction, place to see, or thing to do. Every Friday is an opportunity to feature local food, restaurants, coffee shops, produce stands and food-filled events.
“I’ll give credit to my friends from the Seneca County Chamber for this idea,” said Grooms. “But we’ve been able to take their successful idea, and turn it into an even better platform for us to consistently promote tourism and our community, but also to promote the people and entrepreneurs behind these businesses and to share their stories.
According to the Chamber of Commerce, rebuilding tourism in Pike County not only affects our tourist attractions and yearly visitors, but it also affects our residents and our community by contributing to a better quality of life.
“When you’re a place that people want to travel to, you also become a place that people want to live, start a family, build a business, and even retire,” said Shirley Bandy, Executive Director. “It’s an exciting time right now as new businesses and attractions are opening up throughout Pike County, and we believe that the Chamber’s tourism efforts will contribute to their success.”
Visit Pike County has been doing more than just social media marketing. They recently partnered with Ohio. Find It Here, and joined nearly 100 other attractions from across the state for the 2022 Ohio Tourism Day, held at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. Over 1,000 people looking to make summer plans, attended the event. Visit Pike County set up a display and talked to potential visitors eager to learn more about all of the exciting things to do in the area.
To celebrate Ohio Tourism Day, the Chamber created a raffle for an Experience Pike County Bundle, which included tickets, gift cards, and merchandise from Adventures on the River, Ameristay Inn & Suites, Beast and Bottle, Dogwood Pass, Emma’s Frosty Kreme, Impressive Designs Boutique, Long’s Retreat Family Resort, and The Village Brew Coffee House. One lucky family from the event won the prize, they will be traveling from London, Ohio to enjoy Pike County this summer.
Also, a shoutout for their support on Ohio Tourism Day goes to Pike CTC’s Culinary Program, who provided 200 cookies to give away to visitors at the event. Quickly, the logo-printed sugar cookies became a fan favorite among the crowd and neighboring booths — they are a big reason for Visit Pike County’s success that day.
To follow along with local tourism efforts, like and follow the Visit Pike County Facebook and Instagram pages. Website (under development) is available at www.visitpike.com, which currently is promoting events along with the 2022 Pike County Visitors and Community Guide.
