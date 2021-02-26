Waverly City Schools held its annual district spelling bee this week. There were 24 participants in this year’s Bee and Zackary Spencer took first place. Katie Long and Sam Walsh finished 2nd and 3rd respectively to round out the top 3.
The other participants in this year’s Waverly District Spelling Bee included: Evelyn Montgomery, Haylee Barfield, Elle Shepherd, Hadlee Carsey, Kyndra Barked, Alli Harwood, Madelyn Johnson, Madison Legg, Jasper Price, Braylon Simmons, Cade Carroll, Wyatt Savely, Karley Hignite, Kage Alexander, Ryker Johnson, Brooke Dunham, Paisley Howard, Jayla Rigsby, Xavery Atencio, and Jayden Blevins.
Information provided by News Watchman contributor Vicki Hoover.
