Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce the January Volunteer of the Month, Jillian Stewart! Jillian is the Data Entry Specialist at her Indians Student-Run Credit Union at Western Elementary School.
When asked what she enjoyed most about working for her student-run credit union, Jillian stated, “I enjoy seeing other students save for their future. I like working here because it gives me experience and I can explore what job options I have for when I get older.”
Western Elementary School Principal Bethany Whitt stated “We make weekly announcements at school and on our Facebook page. We like to hold contests to gain more accounts and spread the word! These students are learning the value and importance of saving money and holding a job!”
To learn more about Atomic Credit Union’s youth and financial education programs, visit www.atomiccu.com or call Atomic Credit Union Director of Financial Education, Andy Eisnaugle, at 800.652.2328 extension 1265. Atomic Credit Union serves over 54,000 members at 15 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.
