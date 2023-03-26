CURRENT SITUATION

Crews have restored 70% of the over 125,000 customers affected by yesterday’s windstorm. More than 2,000 field personnel continue to make repairs on the 734 spans of wire and 145 damaged poles after strong winds of more than 60 mph crossed the state. As of 6 p.m. over 35,000 customers remain without power.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments