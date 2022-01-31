Durango

Durango was found as a stray in the county. He is 4-5years old, weighs 57 pounds and looking for a new family. He has been treated for parasites and up to date on vaccines.

For more information on Durango and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

