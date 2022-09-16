Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said she plans to become a part of the anti-gerrymandering effort once she leaves office at the end of the year.

In committing to her next steps after the her term-limited time as the head of the state’s highest court, she also acknowledge the failures that happened in the year since redistricting began in the state. She said voters learned that the constitutional amendment a vast majority voted for to reform the process and stop gerrymandering simply didn’t work.

