Champion Feeder Steer – Jayla Ricer
Reserve Feeder Steer – Emilee Heibel
Champion Feeder Heifer – Morgan Cox
Reserve Feeder Steer – Emilee Heibel
Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Morgan Cox
Reserve Champion Feeder Calf – Emilee Heibel
