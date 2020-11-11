ATTENTION PIKE COUNTY BUSINESSES:
There is still money available for Pike County in the Ohio Small Business Relief Grant Program. Apply for your $10,000 grant today. Funds have been set aside for 50 businesses in each county.
Small Business Relief Grant
• The Small Business Relief Grant can provide $10,000 to qualifying small businesses in Ohio to help them with expenses related to the ongoing pandemic.
• Right now, businesses in Pike County still have an opportunity to apply for grants as part of the county's set-aside funding because the Development Services Agency has not yet received 50 applications from businesses in the county.
• Funds have been set aside for 50 businesses in each of Ohio's 88 counties, and businesses have until Nov. 23 to apply. After that, remaining funds for that county will be shifted to the larger pool of money to be distributed throughout the state.
• For more information, including a link to the application, visit https://businesshelp.ohio.gov/small-business-relief-grant.html.
