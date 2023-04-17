The Waverly City Schools Board of Education met in regular session on April 12 at Waverly High School.
After more than an hour of executive session, the board emerged and approved many employees to renew and hire. Among the names approved as new hires is the name Kyle Bradley.
Bradley will teach a subject yet to be assigned and will serve as the head boys basketball coach.
Bradley will take over after Evan Callihan who coached the Tigers for one season. Bradley has previous coaching experience at Adena and Huntington.
Caden Harden was also hired as a high school school teacher, and also he will lead the boys’ soccer team on the pitch next season.
Other coaches approved included: Jon Bonifield, Jairus Ward, Austin Vance, Kelly O’Bryant, Mindie Young, Tyler Newman, Jeff Noble, Scott Hayes, Aaron Haynes, Scott Green, Zoiee Smith, Tim Frederick, Hailey Robinson, John Voorhes, Davis Remy, Ginny Durham, Andrea Moore and Lauren Streitenberger.
In other news, primary principal, Sara Turner highlighted kindergarten student Zander Thompson, who is interested in fixing things. He expressed his interest to primary school custodians Mike Bellaw and Kit Conley, who provided him with his own set of tools and allowed him to assist with fixing chairs and helping the custodians with their duties. The board appreciates the great example of teamwork and compassion shared by Zander, Mike, and Kit.
Construction of the new marching band and multipurpose building at the downtown athletic facility began with demolition of the current building.
Pavement around the previous building has been removed to account for the larger footprint of the new building, and pending installation of the gas line, construction is set to begin on the new band clubhouse.
The High School class schedule is set to be reduced from eight to seven periods next school year and will add an approximately 30-minute activity period daily during which students can participate in school activities and mentoring without interrupting class time.
The Waverly High School Art Club recently traveled to New York City for four days to take in Broadway shows, museums, and experience a different culture outside of our local area. The Board appreciates the community support and donations that enabled more than 50 students and chaperones to take a trip making lifelong memories.
