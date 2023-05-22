logo

One local company is looking to bring broadband internet service to the far reaches of Pike County and surrounding areas that do not have the ability to purchase internet service from commercial cable or telephone companies.

“We’re building fiber-optics covering parts of Pike, Scioto, Adams, and Highland Counties,” Southern Ohio Communications Services owner Gary Cooper said. “We’ve already completed the first 100 miles and we’re going to the unserved areas of the county with fiber optics to provide high-speed broadband (internet) and telephone service.”


