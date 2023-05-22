One local company is looking to bring broadband internet service to the far reaches of Pike County and surrounding areas that do not have the ability to purchase internet service from commercial cable or telephone companies.
“We’re building fiber-optics covering parts of Pike, Scioto, Adams, and Highland Counties,” Southern Ohio Communications Services owner Gary Cooper said. “We’ve already completed the first 100 miles and we’re going to the unserved areas of the county with fiber optics to provide high-speed broadband (internet) and telephone service.”
SOCS began with the construction and engineering of a 475-mile fiber optic broadband internet and telephone project, in 2021, that when completed will bring internet service to 4,400 underserved residents and businesses in Pike, Scioto, Adams and Highland Counties.
High-speed internet connections are now as important utilities to a home or business as electricity and water. If the COVID pandemic taught us nothing else, it taught us that high-speed Internet is essential in the future of this country.
Pike County schools had many students having to travel out of their homes, during the pandemic, and making their way to a library or some to the McDonald’s parking lot just to go to school.
Cooper said that within the first 100 miles they are passing about 1,400 homes in Pike and Scioto County.
“This makes a significant impact on people’s lives,” Cooper said. “They way they do education, they way do employment, healthcare, entertainment … the list goes on and on.”
Cooper said that, on his part, as a private investor, it has been an investment of almost four and a half million dollars in the first 100 miles.
Cooper also said the SOCS has received a grant from the Ohio Broadband Commission to build another 475 miles that is currently under construction. That grant requires a 25 percent local match.
“It’s a huge project for Pike County,” Cooper said. “It’s a big step forward in Pike County. I think we’re the first fiber-builder that is building into rural areas.”
“It (fiber) is the best technology that’s available in the world,” SOCS Chief Marketing Officer Steve Williams said. “Fiber uses just light to focus so you don’t have the problems with copper lines. It’s just light that travels through a glass tube. It provides faster speeds and more reliability (than cable).”
Williams said that some cable internet carriers may offer a maximum of 300 megabytes per second and SOCS with fiber can offer up to 10 gigabytes per second. That works out to 33 times faster than cable.
Cooper and Williams also talked about the Affordable Connectivity Program. It is a Federal Communications Commission program that helps connect families and households struggling to afford internet service.
“Essentially, 98 percent of the community qualifies for that program,” Williams said.
One eligibility criterion is to be approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-priced school lunch program, which includes all four public school districts in Pike County.
Other criteria include:
a household income 200 percent below Federal Poverty level
participation in SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, WIC or Lifeline
participation in Tribal specific programs on an American Indian reservation
received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year
meets the eligibility criteria for participating broadband providers existing low-income program
Williams said being in that program saves a consumer $30 per month on their internet bill.
To apply you can call (877)-384-2575 or log onto fcc.org/acp and fill out a quick questionnaire.
“It’s a win-win for (the consumer),” Williams said. “They just get $30 bucks off.”
“Another impact this is going to make,” Cooper said, “is this will enable people to work from home. You’ll find people working at the new Intel that will be living here in southern Ohio, working from home. It will have a huge impact.”
