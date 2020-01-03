The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting four deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2019-2020 New Year holiday according to provisional statistics. Two fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt when available and one was OVI-related. The two-day reporting period began at midnight Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, and ran through 11:59 p.m. on January 1, 2020. This is lower than the four-day reporting period last year, when 12 fatalities were reported.
Troopers made 2,196 traffic enforcement contacts; including 121 OVI arrests, 48 distracted driving and 278 safety belt citations.
According to the Patrol’s statistical analysis, there were no fatalities reported on Ohio roadways in Pike County over the New Year’s holiday, but there were 30 Ohio State Highway Patrol incidents during the reporting period in Pike County.
The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/NewYear2020_PIO.pdf
