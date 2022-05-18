1. OSU Extension Office programs
Coming next month, the Ohio State University Pike Extension Office will be hosting two events open to local students at its 313 Mill St. location.
The Botvin LifeSkills course, which promotes healthy alternatives to risky behavior, is open to youth who are entering or have completed fourth and fifth grade. The classes are held on June 7, June 9, June 14, and June 16 from 2 to 4 p.m.
“You’re the Chef” is open to youth who are entering or have completed sixth, seventh, and eighth grade. These sessions will also be held June 7, June 9, June 14, and June 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The cost for the chef program is $40, while the life skills program is free. Call 740-289-4837 or contact Tammy Jones at jones.5640@osu.edu to register.
2. Zach Farmer 5K
On June 4, 2022, the Zach Farmer Foundation will hold the 3rd Annual Zach Farmer Memorial 5K in Piketon.
Registration for the 5K and 1.1-mile walk is $20 prior to May 30. Race day registration for the 5K and 1.1-mile walk is $25. Registration for the Kid’s Mascot Run is $10 prior to May 30. Race day registration for the Kid’s Mascot Run is $15.
All registrations received prior to May 30 include a Zach Farmer Memorial 5K t-shirt. T-shirt availability for day of race registration is not guaranteed. Registration is available at tristateracer.com or at Ritchie’s Marketplace in Piketon.
3. May 22 in History
On May 22, 1868, The "Great Train Robbery" took place as seven members of the Reno Gang made off with $98,000 in cash from a train's safe in Indiana.
